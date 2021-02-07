Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths as Canadians urged to maintain healthy habits
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 7, 2021 4:03 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 7, 2021 at 4:14 pm EST
Quebec surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 today as authorities across the country urged Canadians to continue to avoid gatherings despite recent drops in new cases and hospitalizations.
Quebec became the first Canadian province to hit the five-figure death mark as it reported 32 new fatalities for a total of 10,031.
The number comes exactly one week after Canada reported its 20,000th death linked to the pandemic, and a day after the national COVID-19 case count surpassed 800,000.
While deaths are still being added to the national tally, Canada’s chief public health officer has said daily cases and severe outcomes are continuing to decline.
Dr. Theresa Tam is warning Canadians to keep avoiding gatherings with people outside their households, including for today’s NFL Super Bowl.
That message was echoed by Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, who cautioned people to keep game-watching gatherings small, even as the province reported just one new case of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2021
The Canadian Press
