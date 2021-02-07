Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,489 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths Sunday

Last Updated Feb 7, 2021 at 10:50 am EST

Khushpreet Gulati, right, arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, February 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario reported 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 1,388 cases reported on Saturday.

An additional 22 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 6,505.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (517), followed by Peel Region (261) and York Region (121).

The number of resolved cases currently stands at 256,903.

The province said 379,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:53 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:14 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 9:15AM UPDATE: The clearing has accelerated for areas in Downtown Toronto. Still have some pretty dense cloud cover for areas…
Latest Weather
Read more