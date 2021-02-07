Ontario reports 1,489 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths Sunday

Ontario reported 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 1,388 cases reported on Saturday.

An additional 22 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 6,505.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (517), followed by Peel Region (261) and York Region (121).

The number of resolved cases currently stands at 256,903.

The province said 379,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of yesterday.