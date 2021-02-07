Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Feb 7, 2021 at 6:28 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $12 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb.10 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

