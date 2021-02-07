TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Insurance results

Canada’s big life insurance companies report their quarterly results this week. Sun Life Financial, Manulife Financial and Great-West Lifeco are all expected to report their results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada speech

Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane gives a speech by video conference on Wednesday. The central bank kept its key interest rate on hold last month as it said the economic recovery has been interrupted in many countries by new waves of COVID-19 infections that have forced governments to reimpose containment measures.

Fairfax results

Fairfax Financial Holdings is to report its results after the close of trading on Thursday followed by a conference call with financial analysts on Friday. Fairfax is one of the largest shareholders in BlackBerry which saw its shares swept up in a frenzy of trading fuelled by investors on social media.

Air Canada results

Air Canada holds a conference call on Friday to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The airline hit pause on all operations of its Rouge aircraft indefinitely last week and laid off 80 employees in the latest round of cuts at Canada’s struggling airlines which suspended all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean at the request of the federal government, a measure that is expected to last until at least April 30.

Economic data

Statistics Canada will release its wholesale trade figures for December on Friday. The agency’s report for November showed an increase of 0.7 per cent to an all-time high of $67.4 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF, TSX:MFC, TSX:GWO, TSX:FFH, TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press