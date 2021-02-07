Loading articles...

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto Sunday

Steam rises from Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert (ECWA) Sunday, activating additional city services aimed at keeping vulnerable people inside.

Environment Canada said Toronto would see a high of – 4 C on Sunday, but with the wind chill it would feel closer to -16 C.

Sunday’s low is expected to be around – 12 C with a wind chill of – 19 C.

“ECWAs are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder,” the city said in a news release Sunday. “Other weather-related factors may also be considered when issuing ECWAs.”

The city said it will open its public warming centres at 7 p.m. tonight. Here’s a list of their locations:

  • 129 Peter St.
  • 5800 Yonge St.
  • Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes’ Blvd.
  • Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

 

All warming centres will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, the city said.

 

