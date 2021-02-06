Two men wounded in Scarborough shootings

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive, near Markham Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of two to three gunshots.

Officers were nearby and when they arrived at the rear of a parking lot they located a man who was described as unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds along with a weapon.

Roughly 10 minutes later, police say they received a call that a man had walked into the emergency room of a hospital in the east end, also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are being described as serious.

Police are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

For updates on this story, listen live to 680 NEWS overnight