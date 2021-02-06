Loading articles...

Two men wounded in Scarborough shootings

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive, near Markham Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of two to three gunshots.

Officers were nearby and when they arrived at the rear of a parking lot they located a man who was described as unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds along with a weapon.

Roughly 10 minutes later, police say they received a call that a man had walked into the emergency room of a hospital in the east end, also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are being described as serious.

Police are trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.

