Toronto police to provide update on North York fatal shooting
by News staff
Posted Feb 6, 2021 7:25 am EST
Last Updated Feb 6, 2021 at 7:42 am EST
Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was identified as the victim of a fatal North York shooting on Jan. 31, 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are expect to provide an update Saturday on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North York.
Hashim Omar Hashi was shot multiple times as he drove his car into the parking garage at 40 Falstaff Avenue near Jane Street on Jan 31.
His vehicle then rolled and hit the closed underground garage doors.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, Hashi was pronounced dead. Police said the suspect’s vehicle was found a shot time later, fully engulfed in flames at Earl Bales Park.
This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.
Family members of Hashi are expected to speak at the update as well. The police press conference will be happening at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on this website.
