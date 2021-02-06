Loading articles...

Ontario reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths, daily cases below 1,400

Last Updated Feb 6, 2021 at 10:22 am EST

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario health officials say 45 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the province, with new cases below 1,400.

As of Saturday’s update, the total death toll now sits at 6,483.

The province has reported 1,388 new infections, a drop from 1,670 cases the day before. Most of the new cases are in Toronto (455), followed by Peel Region (288) and York Region (131).

The province says 62,341 tests were completed on Friday and 9,917 additional doses of the vaccine were administered.

More to come

