No winning ticket for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Feb 6, 2021 at 3:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $30.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 9 will grow to approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

