2 people dead, 3 others injured following 'significant incident' in Mount Albert

Two people are dead and three others have been taken to the hospital following an incident in the community of Mount Albert, York Region Paramedic Services said.

Police said they were called at around 2:27 p.m. Saturday to the Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent area for what they called a “significant incident.”

Mount Albert is a small community located in the Town of East Gwillimbury, which is east of Newmarket and northwest of Uxbridge, Ont.

Ornge Air Ambulance services said they have responded to the scene.

