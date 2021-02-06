Gas prices increase again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices increased again in New Jersey and around the nation as a whole despite lower demand as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.58, up three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.53 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.45, also up three cents from last week. Drivers were also paying an average of $2.45 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts expect higher crude oil prices and an increase in crude utilization to help keep prices at the pump higher throughout the month.

The Associated Press