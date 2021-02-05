Transport truck filled with wine rolled over during collision with SUV Thursday night

Provincial police are working to clean up a major spill on Highway 401 in Cambridge after a transport truck filled with wine rolled over during a collision with an SUV on Thursday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes, near Highway 6 south, around 9:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene shows the truck laying on top of the median, with significant front-end damage.

Police say the injuries to everyone involved are considered minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update 1 hwy 401westbound east of 6 south the right lane is opening for traffic flow. Heavy snow falling drive with care. # hwy401 ^td pic.twitter.com/IxHRJ20SmL — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 5, 2021