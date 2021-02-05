Loading articles...

Transport truck filled with wine rolled over during collision with SUV Thursday night

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Provincial police are working to clean up a major spill on Highway 401 in Cambridge after a transport truck filled with wine rolled over during a collision with an SUV on Thursday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes, near Highway 6 south, around 9:30 p.m.

A photo from the scene shows the truck laying on top of the median, with significant front-end damage.

Police say the injuries to everyone involved are considered minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 now closed again at Hwy 6S to Guelph Line for collision cleanup.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:30 PM
Update 4:30pm: Winter Weather Travel Advisory extended east to include norther York and Durham. More mixing of rain…
Latest Weather
Read more