St. Lawrence Market is offering online shopping and delivery

St. Lawrence Market has partnered with Inabuggy, a grocery delivery service, to offer online shopping and home delivery to residents in downtown Toronto.

Customers can order a variety of fresh produce, meats, fish, grains, baked goods and dairy products through the Inabuggy app at the same cost as in-store.

The orders are packaged and delivered by Inabuggy employees and can be delivered in less than one hour if the delivery address is within five kilometres of the market.

Delivery is available from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to coincide with the market’s hours of operation.

Customers can buy products from five vendors, with no minimum purchase, for a flat delivery fee of $19.99. They can add up to five additional vendors at a cost of $2.99 per vendor.

The market says in light of the pandemic, the partnership with Inabuggy will allow them to “meet the shifting purchasing habits of customers and the increased demand for home delivery.”

In a release, Mayor John Tory commented on the partnership,

“As we remind Toronto residents to stay home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic it’s great to hear about this new option for people to get the food that they need and continue to support the small businesses of St. Lawrence Market.”

St. Lawrence Market was established over a century ago and features products from more than 120 farmers, merchants and vendors.

It’s widely recognized as one of one of Toronto’s most popular tourist attractions.