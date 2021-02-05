Public safety alert issued after man allegedly tried to lure child in Scarborough

Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a man allegedly attempted to lure a seven-year-old girl in Scarborough this week.

Officers responded to a call in the area of Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after getting a call of a suspicious incident.

Police say the girl was playing on the front step of a home when she was approached by the man who allegedly attempted to lure her away.

The girl then ran inside to tell an adult what had occurred and the man fled the area.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s and has a brown complexion. He is 5’6″ to 5’7″ with an average build and was clean shaven at the time with short wavy black hair. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve sweater and black pants and reportedly carrying a circular black plastic food container.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.