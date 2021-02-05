Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Public safety alert issued after man allegedly tried to lure child in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2021 11:38 am EST
Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 11:39 am EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a man allegedly attempted to lure a seven-year-old girl in Scarborough this week.
Officers responded to a call in the area of Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after getting a call of a suspicious incident.
Police say the girl was playing on the front step of a home when she was approached by the man who allegedly attempted to lure her away.
The girl then ran inside to tell an adult what had occurred and the man fled the area.
Police say the suspect is in his 20s and has a brown complexion. He is 5’6″ to 5’7″ with an average build and was clean shaven at the time with short wavy black hair. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve sweater and black pants and reportedly carrying a circular black plastic food container.
Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.