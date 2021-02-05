Poll: Support for Trudeau eroding amid ongoing vaccine rollout issues

Canada’s stalled COVID-19 vaccine rollout topped the agenda on Thursday night when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a call with the provincial and territorial leaders.

It appears that the issue is top of mind for Canadian voters as well — according to a new poll which finds support for the Trudeau Liberals is slipping.

The findings suggest worries over the slow and delayed rollout of the vaccine has eroded the support for the federal government.

The Abacus Data poll finds that if an election were held today the Liberals would claim a narrow victory with 32 per cent support, a number that is down 3 points since last month.

The Conservatives would pull in 31 per cent and the NDP would follow with 18 per cent.

Canada has fallen down the University of Oxford ranking of COVID-19 shots administered per capita. The country now sits at number 33 worldwide after cracking the top 10 one month ago.

Trudeau rejected appeals from the first ministers to release details of the contract the federal government has with Pfizer and Moderna. Neither company offering any kind of certainty with vaccine shipments moving forward.

During the hour long meeting the Prime Minister appealed to the premiers to help him restore public confidence in Canada’s vaccination plan.

First Pfizer put off delivery of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines – and then officials learned that Canada will receive fewer Moderna shots than expected in February.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said earlier this week she is confident Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will only get better going forward but just hours after she made the remark, Canada’s vaccine purchases got slammed again.