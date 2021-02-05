Police locate vehicle they suspect is connected to attack on Montreal officer

Montreal police say they’ve found a vehicle they believe was driven by a suspect in an assault on a police officer last week.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said today the red Hyundai Elantra was found in the city’s southwestern LaSalle borough and that detectives are interviewing witnesses in the area and checking if neighbourhood cameras captured images of the car or its driver.

The investigation continues two days after the exoneration of a Montreal man who was detained for nearly a week and accused of attempted murder against the officer. The charges were dropped Wednesday after evidence surfaced absolving him.

Mamadi III Fara Camara was arrested Jan. 28, after a police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked following a traffic stop in Montreal’s Parc Extension borough.

Politicians and civil rights groups on Thursday demanded an independent investigation to determine how Camara ended up in jail for almost a week before the charges were dropped.

Later today, a community organization in Parc Extension is organizing a protest in solidarity with Camara, who is Black, and highlighting concerns about racial profiling in the neighbourhood.

