Ontario reports a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, data error results in overestimation

Ontario is reporting 1,670 new COVID-19 cases today and 45 deaths on Friday.

Locally, there are 667 new cases in Toronto, 317 in Peel, 125 in York Region and 100 in Halton.

The province says that Toronto Public Health is reporting 125 additional cases today that were not added during a data migration earlier this week, resulting in an overestimation of numbers.

Even with the additional cases the Friday total is still the fourth lowest number of added cases in the new year. Only the previous three days were lower.

There were over 62,700 completed tests compared to nearly 64,500 a day ago. The testing numbers the past two days are more than double the nearly 28,600 tests completed three days ago.

The test positivity rate drops to 2.5 per cent from 2.6 per cent on Thursday. It is the lowest positivity rate the province has seen since October.

The province reported 1,563 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, 362,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More details to come.