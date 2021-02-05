'We're moving toward reopening the economy': Doug Ford to make key decision next week

Ontario’s Labour Minister says the Premier is expected to announce steps next week that will see parts of the province begin to reopen the economy.

Monte McNaughton made the comments on Friday, saying, “…We’re moving in the right direction, I just urge everyone to continue working together.”

NEW – Ontario Labour Minister @MonteMcNaughton “We’re moving toward re-opening the economy and the Premier is going to further communicate that next week. We’re moving in the right direction, I just urge everyone to continue working together” — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 5, 2021

Though McNaughton wouldn’t specify which day Doug Ford could expand on details, his remarks come after an Ontario government spokesperson told CityNews that no announcement has been scheduled regarding the reopening of the economy, even though Ford said there likely would be.

McNaughton’s comments come as the province’s current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Ford and his cabinet are meeting Friday to discuss the government’s options surrounding the emergency order.

“Our goal is to open up the economy safely, I know a couple of the hot zones might be a week later. But, especially in the northern and rural areas, we want to get the economy opening up, but safely. That’s the number one priority,” said Ford on Wednesday.

RELATED: Canadian economy loses over 200,000 jobs in January

Ontario’s Solicitor General’s office says no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 213,000 jobs in January as employment fell to the lowest level since August last year, wiping out the gains made in the fall.

The unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 9.4 percent, the highest rate since August.

The latest data from Ontario Public Health points to a decrease in daily COVID-19 case counts and rates per 100,000 population.

Despite a smaller time frame, workplace outbreaks are also on the decline across the province.

On Wednesday, the Ford government and education minister Stephen Lecce announced that Ontario schools outside of COVID-19 hotspot regions Toronto, Peel, and York will welcome students back for in-person learning on Feb. 8.

Students in Toronto, Peel, and York will head back to the classroom after Family Day, on Feb. 16.

Dan Kelly, head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), said the decision rubbed some Ontario small business owners the wrong way, who were under the impression that if schools can be deemed safe to reopen, why not businesses?

“Small businesses are hanging by a thread,” Kelly told 680 NEWS on Thursday. “They’re so weak that a strong wind could blow them down right now and every single day that they are prevented from serving a customer means fewer of them are going to make it across the COVID finish line.”

Ontario is reporting 1,670 cases of COVID-19 today but 125 of them are older infections from Toronto that weren’t previously recorded by the province.

Public health officials have said that updates to the provincial case database are causing fluctuations in this week’s tallies.

Ontario is also reporting 45 deaths linked to the virus.

With files from 680 NEWS business editor Richard Southern and The Canadian Press