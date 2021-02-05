Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nunavut hunters block mine road, airstrip; say their voices aren't being heard
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 5, 2021 1:09 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST
Nunavut hunters have blocked a road and an airstrip at a mine on northern Baffin Island in protest of a proposed expansion.
The Mary River iron ore mine, owned by Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., wants to double its output to 12 million tonnes from six million tonnes and build a 110-kilometre railway to take the ore out to sea.
Hunters and community members in the area are against the proposed expansion and worry about its effects on wildlife and the environment.
The protest started about 10 p.m. on Thursday nigh when hunters from Pond Inlet arrived at the mine site on snowmobiles.
Naymen Inuarak, one of the protesters, says it took the hunters two days to get to the site, which is about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet.
In a news release, Baffinland says it’s been in communication with the hunters and respects their right to peacefully protest.
