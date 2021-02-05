Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

Oscar-winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has died at 91, confirmed his wife Elaine Plummer.

Plummer was a star of stage, film and television, with his role as Capt. Georg von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” among his most iconic.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_WR: If you do have to travel today, high winds and snow are creating slippery sections and white-out conditions in some areas. Make…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Heads up for VERY ICY conditions with the falling temperatures 🥶🥶(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more