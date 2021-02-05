Loading articles...

National employment numbers for January from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 10:14 am EST

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 9.4 per cent (8.8)

Employment rate: 58.6 per cent (59.3)

Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (65.0)

Number unemployed: 1,899,000 (1,773,900)

Number working: 18,272,000 (18,484,800)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 19.7 per cent (17.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.6 per cent (7.5)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 8.0 per cent (7.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

