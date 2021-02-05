Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,135.90, up 93.93 points.)

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Up 1.25 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to 30 cents on 28.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $44.91 on 15.6 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 1.5 cents, or 4.11 per cent, to 38 cents on 11.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up three cents, or 3.33 per cent, to 93 cents on 10.8 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up $1.30, or 8.33 per cent, to $16.90 on 9.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $22.06 on 8.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Up $1.77, or 12 per cent, to $16.52. Shares in Eldorado Gold Corp. rose Friday after it announced a negotiated agreement with the Greek government that could allow more development of its mines in northern Greece. The Canadian company says the deal amends a 2004 transfer agreement between its subsidiary, Hellas Gold S.A., and the Hellenic Republic to provide a modernized framework that allows it to invest in its Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni mines and facilities, collectively called the Kassandra Mines. It says the deal, which requires Greek parliament ratification before taking effect, would allow completion of construction and the start of production at Skouries, along with expansion of the Olympias mine to 650,000 tonnes per annum.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up nine cents to $21.87. A consumer rights group says Air Canada is not being straight with the public on the issue of customer refunds, even as it seeks a bailout package from the government. In a meeting with Parliament’s transport committee on Thursday, David Rheault, Air Canada’s managing director for government and community relations, refused to say how many passengers haven’t received refunds, saying the information could be commercially sensitive. Gabor Lukacs, the head of advocacy group Air Passenger Rights, says the airline is not being forthright and that it should be required to divulge that information as a condition for receiving public money. Air Canada says that it is not required to issue the refunds and that the company needs to preserve liquidity for when air travel restarts after the pandemic.

Indigo Books and Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Up 18 cents, or 4.6 per cent, to $4.12. Indigo Books and Music Inc. started the lucrative holiday sales period with one of its strongest performances on record before new COVID-19 lockdowns dampened the chain’s sales, CEO Heather Reisman said. Still, while the Toronto-based retailer’s third-quarter revenue slipped to $365.4 million, down five per cent from $383.7 million, its net profit grew nearly 19 per cent. The book and lifestyle chain reported $30.7 million profit for the three months ended Dec. 26, up from a profit of $25.8 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue growth in the first seven weeks of the quarter provided some cushion, the company said, but not enough to fully compensate for government-mandated COVID-19 closures in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.

Interfor Corp. (TSX:IFP). Up $1.42, or 5.3 per cent, to $27.95. The CEO of Interfor Corp. says profits from strong lumber markets mean the company is well-positioned to add to its stable of sawmills in Canada and the United States through acquisition. Ian Fillinger says the Burnaby, B.C.-based company has a “lead-with-lumber” growth strategy but it will also consider buying mills that have attached businesses such as plywood, wood pellets or engineered wood products. Interfor is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $149 million on sales of $662 million, up from a net loss of $41.7 million on sales of $457 million in the same three months of 2019. The company reported producing 687 million board feet of lumber in the fourth quarter, up from 668 million in the year-earlier period and from 642 million in the third quarter.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA). Up five cents to $11.45. TransAlta Corp. says the CEO who supervised its transition away from a provincially focused provider of coal-fired power to an international utility with natural gas and renewable power generation plans to retire at the end of March. The Calgary-based company says Dawn Farrell, 61, is to be replaced by John Kousinioris, currently chief operating officer and president of subsidiary TransAlta Renewables Inc. As part of the transition, Kousinioris is to step down as president and a director with TransAlta Renewables and will be replaced by TransAlta’s chief financial officer Todd Stack.

