Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

AMMAN, Jordan — Authorities in Jordan have recovered the bodies of three people who went missing after their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood early Friday.

The Public Security Directorate said the brother of one of those missing died during the search near the town of Ruwaished, some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the capital, Amman.

Jordan often experiences flash flooding this time of year as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through its desert valleys.

The Associated Press

