Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for January, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 9.4 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8 per cent (12.6)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.9 per cent (9.9)

_ Nova Scotia 8.3 per cent (8.8)

_ New Brunswick 8.8 per cent (9.6)

_ Quebec 8.8 per cent (6.8)

_ Ontario 10.2 per cent (9.6)

_ Manitoba 8.0 per cent (8.3)

_ Saskatchewan 7.2 per cent (8.0)

_ Alberta 10.7 per cent (11.1)

_ British Columbia 8.0 per cent (7.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press