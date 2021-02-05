Loading articles...

Germany braces for weather extremes: snowy north, warm south

Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

A man takes pictures of the flooded meadows near the river Elbe in Dresden, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Meteorologists say Germany faces rare weather extremes in the coming days, with large amounts of snow in the north and balmy temperatures in the south.

The national weather service DWD said Friday that a polar vortex is pushing icy air from the Arctic toward northern Germany just as a low pressure front brings wet, warm weather from the southwest.

This could result in a sudden drop in temperatures Saturday, strong winds and heavy snowfall in regions that rarely get more than a sprinkling.

By early next week the temperature difference between the north and south of the country could be as big as 20 degrees Celsius (36 Fahrenheit), meteorologists said.

Mild weather in the south could fuel snowmelt in the mountains and further increase the risk of flooding.

Several rivers in Germany burst their banks this week and persistent rainfall has led to numerous mudslides.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_WR: If you do have to travel today, high winds and snow are creating slippery sections and white-out conditions in some areas. Make…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Heads up for VERY ICY conditions with the falling temperatures 🥶🥶(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more