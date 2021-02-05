Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail

A Manitoba judge denied Peter Nygard’s bail request on Friday.

As a result, the Canadian fashion mogul will remain in jail as he awaits his extradition trial.

Justice Shawn Greenberg said she has concerns about Nygard’s history of not showing up to court as well as using employees to tamper with evidence.

Nygard’s lawyers argued that being in jail puts their client’s health at risk. They outlined a plan 24-hour video surveillance and an in-home security guard to monitor Nygard, should he be released.

However, federal lawyers argued that Nygard has the ability to flee and the nature of the charges he’s facing in the United States are too serious for his release.

The 79-year-old was arrested in Winnipeg in December under the Extradiction Act.

He’s facing nine charges in the Southern District of New York including several charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the U.S.

With files from the Canadian Press.