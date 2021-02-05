Acclaimed Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dead at 91, manager confirms

Christopher Plummer, the Canadian-born actor who starred in films including “The Sound of Music” and multiple Shakespeare films “Macbeth” and “King Lear” has died.

Plummer, born and raised in Toronto, was 91.

His manager says the acting icon passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor, and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend, and manager of 46 years told Variety.

“He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009’s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

Very saddened to hear of the passing of CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER. Incredible actor – here he is singing Edelweiss in THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humourless and one-dimensional.”

Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009’s “The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

Throughout his long career, Plummer received several accolades for his work, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe, among other hardware.

He is one of the few performers to receive the Triple Crown of Acting (Academy, Tony, and Emmy), and the only Canadian to ever do so. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 1986 in the Best Recording for Children category.

Plummer became the oldest person to win an Oscar when he took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 82 for ‘Beginners’ in 2010.

At the age of 88, he received a nomination for his starring role in ‘All the Money in the World’, making him the oldest person to be nominated in an acting category.

