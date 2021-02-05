Loading articles...

Activision, Teradata rise; GoPro, Twist Bioscience fall

Last Updated Feb 5, 2021 at 4:14 pm EST

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.63 to $68.46.

The biotechnology company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts as sales of its COVID-19 treatment jumped.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $8.93 to $101.61.

The maker of “Call of Duty” and other video games gave investors a solid profit forecast after beating analysts’ fourth-quarter financial expectations.

Pinterest Inc. up $4.12 to $81.96.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Columbia Sportswear Co., up $14.14 to $107.89.

The maker of sportswear and outdoor apparel beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Twist Bioscience Corp., down $39.63 to $158.02.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter earnings.

GoPro Inc., down $1.98 to $8.39.

The action video camera maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Teradata Corp., up $10.03 to $37.08.

The data management company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid fourth-quarter financial results.

Estee Lauder Co., up $19.76 to $272.81.

The beauty products company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

The Associated Press

