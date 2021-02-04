Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Toronto, GTA Thursday night

A Winter Travel Advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA Thursday night.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to move into the area from the west just after midnight and will continue until early Friday morning.

At any location, the heaviest snowfall is most likely for the first two or three hours after onset.

Snow will then become mixed, with or change over to rain overnight, especially near and south of Highway 401.

Total snowfall amounts by early Friday morning will be around five centimetres — except closer to two centimetres for areas near Lake Ontario.

Road conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate once the snow arrives.