Loading articles...

White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend’s mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.

The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said her health had been declining and she died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Divinity remained at Paisley Park and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB/SB Chinguacousy from Major William Sharpe to Williams Pkwy. #Brampton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Soak up the ☀️ and enjoy the mild air today. Wet snow ❄️ ☔️on the way overnight for #Toronto GTA. Areas in Grey under Wi…
Latest Weather
Read more