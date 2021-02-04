The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new travel-related case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the case was identified in the central zone and involves travel outside the Atlantic region.

Officials say one more person is recovered from COVID-19 and the province has 10 active cases.

Nova Scotia says it has administered about 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, more than 4,000 of which were second doses.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 today and 88 more deaths linked to the virus.

Case numbers have been fluctuating sharply throughout the week, with officials attributing the swings to provincial database updates.

The pace of vaccinations in the province slowed to just over 6,724 in the past 24 hours.

More than 355,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

—

10:35 a.m.

Indigenous Services Canada says the number of active COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities has declined to the lowest point since Dec. 6.

The government says there were currently 1,869 such cases active as of Wednesday.

The department issued a news release saying COVID-19 recoveries have now outpaced new infections for two weeks in a row.

The department says more than 64,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday.

—

10:15 a.m.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is calling for more transparency in Canada’s procurement of vaccines because he says the Liberals didn’t do enough to guard against shortfalls in vaccine deliveries.

O’Toole says deliveries to Canada have been cut to only 15 per cent of what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised weeks ago.

Canada is facing shortfalls in the deliveries of promised doses from global pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna, and O’Toole says the government should have kickstarted domestic vaccine production last year.

O’Toole says the Liberals should have foreseen the “vaccine nationalism” that has taken hold given the fact that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said last spring that buying personal protective equipment in the global marketplace as like the “wild west.”

O’Toole says the fact Canada is accepting vaccines from the COVAX Facility, which is primarily aimed at helping developing countries, is evidence of more poor planning by the Liberals.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press