Seasonal flu case count appearing to drop due to COVID-19 public health guidelines

As COVID-19 cases are dropping, it appears seasonal flu cases have dropped as well.

Ontario’s top doctor says low numbers of the seasonal flu dropped during the summer months, but have continued to drop during the winter months — which usually sees a high number of respiratory viruses.

Dr. David Williams says since masking up and following public health guidelines, these precautions have made an impact during a season when doctors expect high case numbers.

RELATED: Ontario’s positivity rate hits 3-month low, over 1,500 new cases

Williams says for the last week reports have shown close to zero cases for the influenza virus.

“With all the protection, and mask and that, it tells you it’s having an impact — not just on COVID — it’s having an impact on these other respiratory viruses which are transmitted person to person, droplets spread, coughing on people, sneezing on people. that’s why we’ve had all those messages in the past about coughing with your sleeve and… those things there, these have had an impact,” Williams says.

Williams says residents should continue to wear a mask and cough into their sleeve to prevent any influenza droplets from being spread.

On the federal website, under Weekly Influenza Reports, it states influenza activity remains below the threshold required to declare the start of the 2020 to 21 influenza season, and more than 12,000 participants who reported to flu watchers — only 15, or two per cent reported cough and fever, which remains low compared to previous seasons.