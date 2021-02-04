Loading articles...

Richmond Hill music teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 6:21 pm EST

A 60-year-old Richmond Hill music teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

York police say they began their investigation last month, after a student came forward to report being sexually assaulted from May to September of 2018.

The victim was 11-years-old at the time and says the assaults happened during lessons at a music school at 9019 Bayview Avenue.

The accused has been a music teacher through York region, Toronto and other parts of the GTA since 2014.

Investigators believe there could be other possible victims.

60-year-old Valerii Pradidenco is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

