Loading articles...

North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie moves lower

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in early trading, helped by gains in the financial, technology and telecom sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.92 points at 17,944.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.70 points at 30,811.30. The S&P 500 index was up 10.83 points at 3,841.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.91 points at 13,662.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.02 cents US compared with 78.23 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 34 cents US at US$56.03 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$39.90 at US$1,795.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB/SB Chinguacousy from Major William Sharpe to Williams Pkwy. #Brampton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:39 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Soak up the ☀️ and enjoy the mild air today. Wet snow ❄️ ☔️on the way overnight for #Toronto GTA. Areas in Grey under Wi…
Latest Weather
Read more