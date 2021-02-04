Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No survivors found at site of small plane crash in Alaska
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 4, 2021 10:42 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 10:44 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — No survivors were found at the site of an airplane crash near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska Thursday morning.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash after an emergency locator was activated at 11:41 a.m., Alaska’s News Source reports.
Alaska State Troopers said the locator belonged to a Cessna 185 that was believed to be carrying two people.
Rescue co-ordinationcentre personnel responded to the crash site about 13 miles (21 kilometres) northeast of Chitina.
Rescuers who reached the site in a wooded area found the aircraft but no survivors.
State Troopers and National Park Service personnel were attempting to gain access to the crash site to recover bodies in the Southeast Alaska park.
The identities of the crash victims were not immediately available.
The Associated Press
