Loading articles...

Massive house fire destroys home in Oakville

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 8:30 am EST

Crews are battling a major house fire at a home in Oakville.

Oakville Fire says a call came in around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The house is located on Wood Place in the area of Lakeshore and Fourth Line.

Police say the fire is in a house that is a new build. Neighbors say no one has resided in the residents for at least two years.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated and officials say there are no reported injuries.

More details to come.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB Gardiner at the Humber Bridge. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:14 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for some parts of southern Ontario in advance of wet snow that arrives for #Toront…
Latest Weather
Read more