Massive house fire destroys home in Oakville

Crews are battling a major house fire at a home in Oakville.

A major house fire in #Oakville has at least one home engulfed in flames, a neighboring home seems to be affected also. Hearing that there are no injuries reported at this time. The chopper is flying over it and we will have it coming up shortly on @BTtoronto pic.twitter.com/BsZTZZohgQ — Stephanie Henry (@henrylstephanie) February 4, 2021

Oakville Fire says a call came in around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The house is located on Wood Place in the area of Lakeshore and Fourth Line.

Police say the fire is in a house that is a new build. Neighbors say no one has resided in the residents for at least two years.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated and officials say there are no reported injuries.

More details to come.