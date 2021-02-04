Loading articles...

Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 5:14 am EST

ANTWERP, Belgium — An Iranian official on Thursday was convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court that rejected his claim of diplomatic immunity.

Assadollah Assadi, a Vienna-based diplomat detained in Belgium, refused to testify during his trial last year, invoking his diplomatic status. He did not attend the hearing at the Antwerp courthouse.

Prosecutors had requested the maximum prison sentence of 20 years on charges of attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Assadi’s lawyer said his client contested all the charges against him.

Three other suspects also received jail sentences.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Stalled tractor trailer #WB401 collectors at Bayview. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Enjoy the ☀️ and mild air today! The Guaranteed High is 3°C. Not as mild as it was though on this date (Feb.4) in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more