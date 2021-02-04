Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Halton police warn of concerning spike in domestic violence amid the pandemic
by Michael Ranger
Posted Feb 4, 2021 7:35 am EST
A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HaltonPolice
Halton Regional Police are warning of a spike in domestic violence during the pandemic and say officers will respond to an upwards of 4,000 calls this year if nothing changes.
The biggest spike comes in charges related to domestic violence calls. Last month, officers in Halton laid 206 charges compared with 85 in January 2020. That marks an increase of 142 per cent.
This past January, Halton Police received nearly 350 calls regarding domestic violence and made 83 arrests. This is compared to 279 calls and 51 arrests in January 2020.
RELATED: Man arrested following 9 hour standoff with police at Oakville home
In a release, Halton Police say they anticipate responding to at least 4,000 calls of domestic violence incidents if the trend continues throughout the year. A statement notes the more concerning reality that most forms of family violence are not reported.
“Tragically, January is not an anomaly,” reads the statement. “Our analyses indicate that this is a continuation of a trend of an increasing frequency and severity of intimate partner violence incidents in the community over the course of the pandemic.”
The statement urges victims or friends and family of victims to contact the police or other community resources if there is violence occurring in the home.
“Shelters have taken precautions related to COVID-19 to ensure that no one is forced to choose between their safety and their health.”
