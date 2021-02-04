Loading articles...

Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 3:58 am EST

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A large night-time explosion levelled a three-story lakeside hotel just outside the northern Greek town of Kastoria early Thursday, authorities said. The hotel was closed and empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m., destroying the 80-room facility located about four kilometres (2.5 miles) outside of Kastoria. The reason for the blast was unclear, but authorities said they suspected a gas leak.

Iordanis Michailidis, head of the Union of Hotel Owners of Kastoria, said the sound of the blast reached the town of Kastoria, where he lives, and was accompanied by a momentary power cut.

The blast sent debris flying in a radius of nearly 100 metres (yards), authorities said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
#SB404 Reopened
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ today #Toronto GTA and the wind will be lighter (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more