COVID-19 vaccinations for RCMP officers should be a priority, union tells officials

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 2:14 pm EST

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — The union representing front-line RCMP officers is asking federal and provincial officials to consider Mounties for priority access to COVID-19 vaccination.

The National Police Federation says inoculating its members will ensure the safety of both officers and the communities they serve.

Federation president Brian Sauvé says letters have gone out to all provincial premiers and justice and health ministers.

He emphasizes that the federation supports prompt vaccination of health and social-service workers.

But he adds that RCMP officers cannot always keep a safe distance from others during public interactions, resulting in close contact with people each day.

Sauvé says it means members are often at risk of contracting COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

