City approves plans to transform downtown Yonge Street

City Council has approved a makeover of a downtown swath of Yonge Street.

‘Yonge Tomorrow’ passed by a vote of 21 to 5 at the council meeting on Wednesday and could result in one of the city’s most iconic stretches of road transformed. The plan aims to turn the stretch of Yonge between Carlton and Queen Streets into a much more pedestrian friendly area.

Early plans show the street reduced to just two lanes of traffic in spots, sidewalks widened, new bike lanes, added seating and more greenery.

City Council just approved #YongeTOmorrow 21-5!???? Thank you to the residents, biz owners, thought leaders, cultural mavens who spoke in support of this big urban transformation. Yonge St is a project 10 years in the making and

today's historic vote solidifies its bright future! pic.twitter.com/q7L9CYMlUf — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) February 3, 2021

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area says this project is 10 years in the making and is thanking all those who spoke in support of the Yonge Street transformation.

The final plan will still be subject to further consultation and construction and is not scheduled to begin until at least after 2023.