City approves plans to transform downtown Yonge Street
by News Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2021 6:34 am EST
Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 7:05 am EST
City Council has approved a makeover of a downtown swath of Yonge Street.
‘Yonge Tomorrow’ passed by a vote of 21 to 5 at the council meeting on Wednesday and could result in one of the city’s most iconic stretches of road transformed. The plan aims to turn the stretch of Yonge between Carlton and Queen Streets into a much more pedestrian friendly area.
RELATED: City approves expanded CafeTO spring program
Early plans show the street reduced to just two lanes of traffic in spots, sidewalks widened, new bike lanes, added seating and more greenery.
Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area says this project is 10 years in the making and is thanking all those who spoke in support of the Yonge Street transformation.
The final plan will still be subject to further consultation and construction and is not scheduled to begin until at least after 2023.
