Loading articles...

City approves plans to transform downtown Yonge Street

Last Updated Feb 4, 2021 at 7:05 am EST

City Council has approved a makeover of a downtown swath of Yonge Street.

‘Yonge Tomorrow’ passed by a vote of 21 to 5 at the council meeting on Wednesday and could result in one of the city’s most iconic stretches of road transformed. The plan aims to turn the stretch of Yonge between Carlton and Queen Streets into a much more pedestrian friendly area.

RELATED: City approves expanded CafeTO spring program

Early plans show the street reduced to just two lanes of traffic in spots, sidewalks widened, new bike lanes, added seating and more greenery.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area says this project is 10 years in the making and is thanking all those who spoke in support of the Yonge Street transformation.

The final plan will still be subject to further consultation and construction and is not scheduled to begin until at least after 2023.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Mississauga Rd - all lanes are remain BLOCKED with a collision. We're told there are no seri…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
Enjoy the ☀️ and mild air today! The Guaranteed High is 3°C. Not as mild as it was though on this date (Feb.4) in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more