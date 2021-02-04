Canada Goose third-quarter results top expectations as revenue grows

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beat expectations as it said it earned a third-quarter profit of $107 million and saw total revenue grow for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The luxury parka maker says revenue for the quarter totalled $474 million, up from $452.1 million a year earlier.

The increase came as its profit amounted to 96 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 27, 2020.

The result compared with a profit of $118 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $1.01 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share and $415.3 million in revenue.

“The global strength of our brand and digital business has returned Canada Goose to growth in our biggest quarter,” Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss said in a statement.

“While we remain in an uncertain world, we are very encouraged by our strong momentum as we finish the fiscal year.”

