COVID-19 ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters extended to 2022

The ban until Feb. 28, 2022 applies to cruise ships carrying more than 100 people as well as pleasure crafts operating in the Arctic, except for those used by residents in the region. Kevin Bluer

Transport Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships through next February, effectively cancelling the 2021 season.

The government says it continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s having on the marine and tourism sectors.

Two new interim orders have been announced which prohibit pleasure craft in Canadian arctic waters and cruise ships in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.

There is no ban for smaller cruise ships that carry 100 or fewer people but they have to follow the rules of their home provinces or territories.

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) says its members are optimistic that when the time is right, cruise will be back and stronger than ever.

“It is critical for all Canadian ports to work together with industry, communities, and all government levels to restore confidence in cruising and ensure the safe resumption of cruise business in Atlantic Canada.”

A news release from Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the ban is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable communities.

He also says it will allow public health authorities to focus on pressing issues, like the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and new variants of the virus.

The release also urges Canadians to avoid travel on cruise ships elsewhere.

With files from The Canadian Press

