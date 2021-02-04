A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 19,079 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,019,941 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,691.189 per 100,000.

There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,157,381 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 88.12 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,516 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.055 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 16,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 827 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,337 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 52.557 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 9,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.37 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 2,944 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 16,448 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 16.854 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 28,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 57.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 3,020 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 17,277 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22.149 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 21,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,409 new vaccinations administered for a total of 243,955 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.511 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 256,625 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.06 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 6,724 new vaccinations administered for a total of 355,055 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24.171 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 411,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 733 new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,051 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.99 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 57,990 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 764 new vaccinations administered for a total of 36,527 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.977 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 35,091 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 104.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 3,047 new vaccinations administered for a total of 112,388 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 25.531 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 122,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 2.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 3,421 new vaccinations administered for a total of 145,567 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.367 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 156,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.16 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 840 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,931 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 237.977 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,241 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 271.305 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 49 new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,568 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 143.779 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 46.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published February 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press