20 residents at downtown homeless shelter test positive for COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of Toronto’s largest homeless shelters.

20 residents at Seaton House, near Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mary-Anne Bedard, the General Manager of the city’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration says additional testing will be done on Thursday.

Bedard said all clients have been transported to a recovery site while the shelter implements measures to try and control the outbreak.

All of the positive cases come from the shelters hostel program and Bedard says they will be testing other floors and programs as a safety precaution.

“It’s not surprising to see an increase of outbreaks in the shelter system,” says Bedard. “But that’s why we respond to them so aggressively.”

Bedard says several staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

Seaton House typically has a capacity of more than 500 people but the city reduced that to about 200 early in the pandemic to allow for physical distancing.

The shelter dealt with an outbreak during the first wave of the pandemic in April where 28 residents tested positive for the virus.