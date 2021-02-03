Loading articles...

Trial set to resume for teen accused of sex assault at St. Mike’s

St. Michael's College School CITYNEWS

A former teammate of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students in a locker room at a private all-boys Catholic school is set to resume testifying today.

The incidents took place at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon related to two incidents in which students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

The testifying teen told virtual court on Monday that the accused had made the hazing at the Toronto school more violent and more sexual.

He says he did not see the sexual assaults but saw the accused and three others circling one teen just before one incident occurred.

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

