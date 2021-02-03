Toronto launches program to help Black community impacted by COVID-19, pandemic

John Tory has unveiled the City of Toronto’s Black community COVID-19 response plan.

it was developed in response to data released late last year that revealed the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in Toronto at 26 percent were among Black people of African and Caribbean descent.

Tory says vaccine hesitancy is also an issue within the Black community.

“Vaccine hesitancy, which would cause people to be hesitant even to go to a place we might have established for the administration of a vaccine when the time comes, hopefully not too long from now,” the mayor said.

“Vaccine hesitancy is high among Black residents and that means we have to do everything possible to provide them with the information they need to get around and get over that hesitancy.”

Ethno-Racial Group COVID-19 data – Toronto (As of November)

The City has partnered with community agencies to provide COVID-19 health and safety awareness in Black communities and work with experts to prepare for and support immunization.

It has also created the Black scientists’ task force on vaccine equity, including, but not limited to, Dr. Akwatu Khenti – an expert in anti-Black racism, Black mental health, and the adaptation of mainstream health interventions to African and Caribbean cultures – and Dr. Candice Todd; a naturopathic doctor with expertise in health promotion and disease prevention.

“Throughout the pandemic, it has been clear that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted certain communities in our city including Black residents. A targeted approach was necessary to not only ensure that those who need support are receiving it but to further stop the spread of the virus,” Tory said.

“The work that we are doing on the ground with our partner agencies will address the systemic barriers many of our residents were facing when accessing supports and services. I want to thank all of our partners and the experts working with us to help us better understand what the concerns in the Black community are around COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy.”

“I look forward to receiving the report from the Black Scientists Task Force on Vaccine Equity and working with our many partners to alleviate those concerns,” the mayor concluded.