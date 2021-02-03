The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

There are 789,651 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 789,651 confirmed cases (48,221 active, 721,075 resolved, 20,355 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,234 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 126.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,425 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,061.

There were 142 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 822 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 117. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.56 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 410 confirmed cases (17 active, 389 resolved, four deaths).

There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 3.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 113 confirmed cases (two active, 111 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 1.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,583 confirmed cases (11 active, 1,507 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 1.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been seven new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,302 confirmed cases (265 active, 1,019 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were 14 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 33.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 127 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 18.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Quebec: 265,579 confirmed cases (12,988 active, 242,692 resolved, 9,899 deaths).

There were 1,053 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 151.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,249 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,178.

There were 37 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 269 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 38. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.45 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 115.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Ontario: 272,097 confirmed cases (16,811 active, 248,981 resolved, 6,305 deaths).

There were 1,172 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 114.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,727 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,675.

There were 67 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 347 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 50. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,858 confirmed cases (3,358 active, 25,665 resolved, 835 deaths).

There were 125 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 243.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 862 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 123.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 24,430 confirmed cases (2,254 active, 21,854 resolved, 322 deaths).

There were 194 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 191.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,636 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 234.

There were eight new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 48 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.58 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Alberta: 125,090 confirmed cases (6,599 active, 116,820 resolved, 1,671 deaths).

There were 259 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 149.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,730 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 390.

There were 11 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 68,780 confirmed cases (5,903 active, 61,643 resolved, 1,234 deaths).

There were 414 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 114.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,061 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 437.

There were 16 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 62 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 32 confirmed cases (one active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 294 confirmed cases (12 active, 281 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 30.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been zero tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press