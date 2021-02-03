Ontario set to announce back-to-school dates today

Students in southern Ontario will find out Wednesday whether they can go back to in-person classes next week.

Ontario’s top physician, Dr. David Williams, is expected to give the government advice on school re-openings in the afternoon.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will make a decision based on the advice and announce it with time to prepare.

Working with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to safely get students & staff back into class. Productive discussion on enhanced measures & testing capacity,& improvements in public health indicators that will safely allow schools to reopen. Nothing matters more. — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) February 2, 2021

On Monday, Doug Ford said the province is still deciding if students that are learning online can return to physical classrooms by then.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.

On Monday, around 280,000 students returned to class across various Public Health Units (PHUs), including Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health, and Ottawa Public Health.

Students in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex, and Hamilton – and others living in regions with less significant COVID-19 cases such as Durham and Halton – are tentatively expected to return to class as early as Feb. 10.

Experts are urging aggressive COVID-19 testing in schools, if those in Ontario’s hotspots are to open safely again.

The province plans to expand asymptomatic testing in schools and will have the capacity to process up to 50,000 test per week, but did not say when it expects to reach that number.

With files from the Canadian Press