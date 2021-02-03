Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Medical Association releases data showing COVID-19 misinformation still being spread
by News Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2021 10:57 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 3, 2021 at 10:58 pm EST
A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in his office in Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The Ontario Medical Association says nearly half of all primary care clinics in the province are considering closing their doors because they can't pay their expenses. Most clinics have been serving patients over the phone or by other virtual means since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Roberson
The province’s doctors are sounding the alarm about the amount of misinformation still being spread about COVID-19.
The Ontario Medical Association has released new data showing that more than 100,000 Ontarians are actively engaged in social media conversations about whether the pandemic is a hoax and whether they should get the vaccine.
About three quarter of people taking part in those conversations are supporting or promoting the misinformation, while the others are questioning or trying to refute these allegations.
Association President Dr. Samantha Hill has a theory on why these conversations are still happening.
“Sometimes it’s easier to believe that there is a magical cure, or that this is a hoax or conspiracy, then it is to believe that frankly, real life is just that hard right now,” Hill says.
Hill says flagrant misinformation puts us all at risk, “we all have a responsibility to look at what we’re reading and what we’re sharing and consider the resources that went into it and what objective it plays before we share it, and that’s a really hard thing to do. I think most of us haven’t grown up with social media that way, and it’s going to take a little bit of time for us to switch how we think about social media.”
Hill says the best way to get the most correct and up-to-date information is by reaching out to your family doctor or local health unit.